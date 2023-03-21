Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr given strict punishment by RCD Mallorca

Vinicius Jr has been the victim of horrible abuse this season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona fans were heard chanting “Vinicius, die” at the Real Madrid forward, in what is another dark episode for Spanish football. Vinicius has been abused on several occasions this season, with many of those being racial abuse.

One of these incidents happened during Real Madrid’s defeat to Mallorca in April. A home fan was pictured calling Vinicius a “monkey”, and they have subsequently been charged following the incident, and Vinicius will be required to testify at the trial.

Outwith the court’s proceedings, Mallorca have been conducting their own investigation, and their Ethics Committee has decided to ban the fan for three years as a result of the racial abuse of Vinicius, and also Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, as per Marca.

Racism is a growing problem in Spanish football, and depressingly, these incidents show no sign of stopping any time soon.

Image via EFE/Sergio G. Canizares