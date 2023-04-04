Real Valladolid and Ronaldo Nazario have new manager lined up following Pacheta sacking

Real Valladolid have come to a decision on their new manager to steer them clear of relegation for the rest of the season. Owner Ronaldo Nazario is set to appoint the former coach of one of the other sides he owns, Cruzeiro.

Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano is set to be appointed as coach of La Pucela, as Sporting Director Fran Sanchez told El Desmarque.

“Pezzolano has many similarities with Pacheta’s style of play. He is a brave, methodical coach who likes positional attack and good ball handling. He does not have experience on a Spanish bench, but he does have sufficient knowledge of LaLiga Santander. An example was Coudet at Celta.”

Sanchez went on to declare that he would arrive in Valladolid on Tuesday, where they would confirm his apppointment once the signature was dry. He also confirmed they wanted him to be in charge ahead of their tie with Real Mallorca on Sunday. The two know each other after Sanchez spent 11 days in Brazil watching him coach.

Pezzolano, 39, brought Cruzeiro up from the second division and was considered to be doing a good job, but resigned from the job last month.

A central midfielder as a player, Pezzolano spent most of his career in Uruguay, with stints in Mexico and Brazil, as well as a season on loan at Mallorca. His managerial path has followed a similar direction, with spells in charge of Necaxa and Mexico following CA Torque and Liverpool in his native Uruguay.