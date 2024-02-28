Barcelona and Real Madrid at risk of missing out on highly-coveted 14-year-old sensation

Gui Ruck is probably the most coveted 14-year-old footballer of all time, with the Real Valladolid youngster having attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe, of which Barcelona and Real Madrid are included.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also among the clubs keeping tabs on Ruck, who will leave the Segunda side this summer when his contract comes to an end. However, at this stage, he could end up snubbing each one of these clubs in order to return to his native Brazil, where he has been away from since the age of seven.

MD say that Ruck is in favour of returning to Brazil in order to continue his playing career, and the only way he stays in Europe is if a top proposal is received from one of the aforementioned clubs. He considers it impossible to be given a chance in the first team of any of these sides before the age of 19 or 20.

Ruck’s decision is expected to come in the next few weeks. Barcelona will hope that they can somehow convince him to stay in Spain, while Real Madrid will think likewise.