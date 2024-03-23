Real Madrid

(WATCH) Incoming Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe scores first Brazil goal to beat England

Real Madrid fans will be delighted to see Endrick Felipe net his first international goal as Brazil edged out a 1-0 win over England.

The 17-year-old will complete his long awaited transfer to Los Blancos in July, when he turns 18, with an agreement already in place with Palmeiras.

Endrick has developed a reputation as the next star to emerge from Brazil and Real Madrid beat off competition from the Premier League to secure a deal.

However, as the wait for his arrival in the Spanish capital stretches on, Real Madrid are watching from afar and his potency was on full display against at Wembley.

In a game short on ruthlessness in front of goal from both sides, Endrick showed his sharpness after coming off the bench, to tap home the winner from close range.

Despite opening his account before turning 18, Endrick only becomes the fourth youngest player to score a senior goal for Brazil, in behind Ronaldo Nazario, with Pele still No.1.

Brazil Endrick Felipe England Ronaldo Nazario

