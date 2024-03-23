Real Madrid fans will be delighted to see Endrick Felipe net his first international goal as Brazil edged out a 1-0 win over England.

The 17-year-old will complete his long awaited transfer to Los Blancos in July, when he turns 18, with an agreement already in place with Palmeiras.

Endrick has developed a reputation as the next star to emerge from Brazil and Real Madrid beat off competition from the Premier League to secure a deal.

However, as the wait for his arrival in the Spanish capital stretches on, Real Madrid are watching from afar and his potency was on full display against at Wembley.

In a game short on ruthlessness in front of goal from both sides, Endrick showed his sharpness after coming off the bench, to tap home the winner from close range.

👋🇧🇷 Incoming Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe nets his first Brazil goal to beat England and become the Samba Boys fourth youngest scorer in history! https://t.co/R4DiCwokHW — Football España (@footballespana_) March 23, 2024

Despite opening his account before turning 18, Endrick only becomes the fourth youngest player to score a senior goal for Brazil, in behind Ronaldo Nazario, with Pele still No.1.