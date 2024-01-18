Flamengo in ‘advanced talks’ to sign teenage protege wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid

Real Valladolid talent Guilherme ‘Gui’ Ruck has been attracting attention from all over the continent, but it may be that the 14-year-old protege ends up back in his native country of Brazil.

The Brazilian talent has been linked to a cabal of Europe’s top talent-hunting clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all appreciating his talents. Ruck is still just 14 years of age, but his reputation appears to traversed Europe.

According to Flazoeiro, via Sport, a channel dedicated to Flamengo news, the biggest club in Brazil are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Ruck. They met with his camp this week, and left with a rough agreement for him to head to Brazil.

EXC: FLAMENGO AVANÇA NAS CONVERSAS PELA CONTRATAÇÃO DE GUILHERME RUCK, JOVEM PROMESSA DO REAL VALLOLID 🇧🇷🔴⚫️ O Flamengo está perto da contratação do meio-campista Guilherme Ruck, de 14 anos (2009), que pertence ao Real Valladolid, da Espanha. Nesta quarta-feira (17), os… pic.twitter.com/gpPePS77iF — Flazoeiro (@flazoeiro_) January 17, 2024

Ruck would sign a deal with a €50m release clause, after a curious career. Born in Brazil, initially playing for Vitoria Guimaraes, Braga and Porto in Portugal, he was close to signing for Atletico Madrid, but bureaucratic issues frustrated the deal. He ended up at Rayo Majadahonda, and was quickly picked up by La Pucela.

It is not immediately clear whether a fee would be involved. In theory, those under the age of 18 are not allowed to move continents for football teams, due to FIFA’s child trafficking safeguards. The fact Ruck is a native Brazilian may allow him to make the move though.