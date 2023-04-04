Oihan Sancet renews Athletic Club contract until 2032, the longest contract in La Liga Santander

Oihan Sancet, Athletic Club’s top scorer this season and breakout talent, has signed a new deal at San Mames, tying him to Los Leones until 2032 – the longest current contract in LaLiga Santander.

Sancet announced the contract extension himself to the fans at San Mames after Saturday’s draw with Getafe CF. “I’m happy. This is my home, where I want to be. Athletic is a big draw for players from the Basque Country and I want to be here. There is no better club to progress as a footballer and as a person,” he said. “The club made a strong commitment to me when I was a youth player, and it is doing so again now with a very ambitious project. I want to repay all the trust placed in me.”

The Spain U21 international has now made 107 appearances as a Lion, scoring 17 goals. His journey at Lezama, the club’s youth academy, began eight years ago when he joined Athletic Club as a 14-year-old. With eight goals in LaLiga Santander so far this season he tops the squad’s goalscoring rankings from an attacking midfield position as Athletic Club make a late-season push for European qualification.

He progressed through the different age groups until then-first team coach Gaizka Garitano gave him his official debut in August 2019 in the victory over FC Barcelona, the same match in which Aritz Aduriz scored that unforgettable last-minute bicycle-kick goal.

Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte praised the fact Athletic have been able to tie down one of the club’s most exciting young players for the best years of his career, describing Sancet as “an example for the talent in our academy and on pitches throughout the Basque Country. Oihan is a standout player. All our footballers are very important, but since making it into the first team, Oihan has shown he has something different. He has no limit.”