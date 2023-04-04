‘He has never considered signing for Barcelona’ – Rumours of Real Madrid crossing divide shut down

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is out of contract at the end of the season, and his future has been up in the air for an entire year now. Last summer he was also on the verge if an exit seemingly, but he has doubled down in the Spanish capital to try and retain his place.

It appears there is no resolution to the matter as of yet. However he will not join Barcelona, as per Miguel Angel Diaz on Cadena Cope.

The pair have been linked off and on since September, with Barcelona seemingly viewing him as an opportunity on the market, with close ties between Asensio’s agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona too. Yet since Asensio celebrated a disallowed goal at Camp Nou by pointing to the Real Madrid badge, those rumours have cooled off.

‘He has not evaluated it, nor has he considered it,’ was Diaz’s assertion.

The reality is that Asensio’s decision of whether to stay at Real Madrid will rest in large part on what kind of role he has. Asensio is keen to feature more often. At Barcelona, it is not clear that he would have a larger one.

In addition, if there was a possibility, and it has since been discarded, it makes public relations sense to declare that they never flirted with the idea of crossing the divide. If he does leave, then it looks more likely that Asensio will head to the Premier League.