Marco Asensio contacted by Barcelona as Real Madrid contract stalemate continues

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Marco Asensio over a potential move in the summer, as his contract continues to run down.

Asensio has just over five months left on his contract and there appears to be little sign of him signing a new one in the near future. It had been thought that he would leave last summer, with Asensio leaving agent Horacio Gagglioli in order to be represented by Jorge Mendes.

It has been pointed out by Sport that Mendes and Barcelona have a very close relationship, and according to their information, the Blaugrana have been in contact to see if he would be interested in crossing the divide.

Asensio commented on Thursday that he wanted to stay at Real Madrid but that it ‘didn’t depend on him’. He has shown a renewed desire to remain at Real Madrid since September, but the closer it get to the end of his contract, the less likely it seems he will be offered a new deal.

Meanwhile Barcelona’s interest in Asensio has been rumoured since September, when it appeared he would leave in the summer. The Blaugrana have made it an open strategy to pursue free agents in the coming markets.