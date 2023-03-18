Real Madrid star heading towards exit door – “several” Premier League clubs interested

This summer could see a fair bit of turnover at Real Madrid, as players and manager may be changed ahead of next season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future is on the edge after a disappointing domestic campaign so far, and several first team player could follow him out of the door, with changes expected.

One that could be leaving is Marco Asensio. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is yet to sign a renewal. At this stage, he is more likely to leave than stay in the Spanish capital, as per Sport.

Several Premier League clubs have registered an interest in Asensio, namely Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, while Liverpool have also been credited with attempting to sign the Real Madrid forward as his current contract enters its final few months.

Asensio has been at Real Madrid since 2014, when he signed from Mallorca, but his days at the reigning European champions could be numbered.