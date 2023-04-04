Caso Negreira: Real Madrid request to be private accuser in Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation

Caso Negreira continues to dominate news in Spanish football, as new revelations over Barcelona’s relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee in Spain.

Barcelona are under investigation over the matter, with the Prosecutor’s Office building a case over alleged “continuous sporting corruption” between the Blaugrana and Negreira.

Last month, Real Madrid confirmed their intention to appear in the court’s proceedings as an affected party, which has soured their off-field relationship with Barcelona.

Prior to the last El Clasico meeting two weeks ago, the customary pre-match lunch between Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta was cancelled. Furthermore, Perez opted against travelling to Spotify Camp Nou for the match.

Real Madrid feel that they have been “harmed” by Caso Negreira, and according to La Vanguardia (via MD), they now intend to appear in the court’s proceedings against Barcelona as a private accuser.

Barcelona are under increasing pressure to give their version of events, and an extraordinary board meeting has been scheduled in order to Joan Laporta to be questioned over the matter.