Florentino Perez will not attend El Clasico amid rising tensions between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Following confirmation of Real Madrid’s intention to join the court’s proceedings against Barcelona over Caso Negreira, tensions between the two clubs have been strained.

As a result, the customary dinner between Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta, which happens before El Clasico fixtures, was cancelled earlier this week.

Amid rising tensions, Perez has now decided to not travel to the Spotify Camp Nou at all, and will instead stay in Madrid to watch the match, as per El Mundo (via MD). Perez has deciding against going as he expected a hostile reception from Barcelona supporters at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It will be the first time that Perez has not attended the match in Catalonia over the course of his two spells as Real Madrid President.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Caso Negreira, but the relationship between the two clubs is far from peachy as things currently stand.