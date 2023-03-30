Barcelona close to agreeing first sale of the summer to the Premier League

Barcelona will need to make a number of sales this summer in order to maintain or improve their squad, and it appears they are close to getting their first one over the line.

According to Sport, Clement Lenglet will be the first exit. The French defender has spent the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, and the two are in talks to make that deal permanent.

In spite of Antonio Conte’s sacking, the club seem committed to keeping Lenglet, who is now 27. He has made 27 appearances this season, including appearing in over half of their Premier League games as a starter.

The deal would be worth around €14m, with the two sides working out the exact formula and structure of payments. Lenglet has impressed internally at Spurs, and with left-footed central defenders a more expensive commodity, are willing to pay to keep him.

Lenglet arrived at Barcelona for €36m and had four up and down years at Camp Nou, solid in his first two, before diminishing with the team’s fortunes. While overall they are making a significant loss on Lenglet, if the deal and figures are confirmed, Barcelona’s situation makes the deal a necessity from their point of view.