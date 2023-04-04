Al Hilal hoping to pip Barcelona to Lionel Messi signing, astronomical contract offer submitted

It’s looking increasingly likely that Lionel Messi will be a free agent this summer, with the chances of him signing on at Paris Saint-Germain having decreased in recent weeks.

Barcelona’s interest in re-signing the Argentine has gradually increased of late, and there appears to be a genuine possibility that he could return to Catalonia this summer.

However, Barcelona aren’t the only club interested in signing Messi. Al Hilal, who Real Madrid defeated in the final of the Club World Cup earlier this year, also want to sign the 36-year-old.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Arabian side have submitted an enormous contract offer to Messi, which would see him earn €400m per year. Barcelona would be unable to get anywhere close to matching this, so their proposal would depend on Messi’s loyalty.

Romano also reports that Messi’s priority is to remain in Europe, which should give Barcelona a big advantage as they look to bring their former son home this summer.