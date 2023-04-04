Lionel Messi ‘unlikely’ to renew contract with Paris Saint-Germain as per latest reports

Argentina star Lionel Messi is unlikely to be playing his football in Paris next season, according to the latest reporting on the matter. Relations between Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have cooled recently, and a new deal looks doubtful.

That is according to ESPN, and comes in the wake of reports from French outlets that he is on the verge of ‘divorce’ with PSG. Ahead of the World Cup, both parties were set to renew and there was a good relationship between the two. However after further talks got delayed until after the Bayern Munich Champions League elimination, relations have frozen over.

The Parc des Princes has booed Messi in their last two home matches, who is fed up with it. He also wanted to be given a sporting project for next season, with uncertainty over the future of Christophe Galtier. He is also not willing to take a pay cut.

Meanwhile PSG are frustrated with the fact that Messi has stalled renewal talks, and have been left hanging as to how to proceed.

Messi is thought to have an interest in finishing his career in Major League Soccer, but Barcelona Vice-President Rafa Yuste declared last week that they were also in talks with Messi over a return this summer.