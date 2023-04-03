Ronaldo Nazario pulls the plug on Pacheta as Real Valladolid begin new manager search

Real Valladolid have parted ways with their manager Pacheta after 75 games in charge of La Pucela.

Pacheta had taken charge of Real Valladolid last season, winning promotion after finishing second to Almeria in Segunda. This season he was keeping La Pucela out of the relegation zone, remaining in 16th, a point above the drop.

However form had dropped off recently, with just one win in 7, and a 6-0 thumping at Real Madrid on Sunday his final result. In their official statement, the club noted how difficult the decision was due to his commitment and passion to the club.

The decision comes as something of a surprise to many, who had thought that the symphony between Pacheta, Sporting Director Fran Sanchez and owner Ronaldo Nazario seemed solid. Recently Pacheta had told the press that it was a luxury to have an owner like Ronaldo, who had given him his unwavering support.

It is not yet clear who will take over as Valladolid manager until the end of the season. He took charge of his final training session on Monday morning, before the news was made public.