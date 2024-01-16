Barcelona cool interest in 14-year-old Brazilian sensation also wanted by Real Madrid

Several of Europe’s elite have been keeping tabs on 14-year-old Brazilian talent Gui Ruck over the last few months, with Barcelona and Real Madrid very much included in this. Both clubs are very keen to add the teenager to their academy set-ups, although for now, no movement is expected.

In the case of Barcelona, they are continuing to keen an eye on Ruck, although as MD have reported, they have cooled their interest for the time being. This is despite the fact that the Catalans are well aware of the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain being very keen on the Brazilian teen.

Ruck will leave Real Valladolid in the summer when his youth contract expires, and he will be available for a cut-price compensation package. At that time, Barcelona could choose to strike, although due to their ongoing financial woes, they could find it difficult to compete with the rest of the club interested.