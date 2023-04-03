Karim Benzema smashes Real Madrid record with lightning hat-trick against Real Valladolid

Real Madrid secured their largest league victory of the seaosn against Real Valladolid on Sunday, but the biggest news of the day was the return to form of Karim Benzema. The French forward has been far from his best this season, but looked back in his groove on against La Pucela.

His hat-trick was earned in the space of just six minutes and 30 seconds, the third-fastest in Real Madrid history. As Marca point out, only Pahino against Nastic in 1950 (4 minutes), and Fernando Hierro against Espanyol in 1992 (6 minutes) were quicker.

As Matt Clark highlights, Benzema’s hat-trick took him to 22 goals for the season, breaking the 20-goal barrier. It is the 11th different season he has done so, more than any Real Madrid player in history.

A first half hat-trick means Karim Benzema is the first player in Real Madrid history to score 20 goals in 11 different seasons. 2010/11

2011/12

2012/13

2013/14

2014/15

2015/16

2018/19

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22

2022/23 pic.twitter.com/2eX4INW44B — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) April 2, 2023

Meanwhile Relevo have noted that Benzema has looked better in his conditioning training with personal trainer Javier Atalaya. Seemingly Benzema is looking more rested following the international break, and closer to his best physical level. He is also in the fasting period of Ramadan, where he only eats at dawn and dusk, but across his career has put up some of his best numbers during those periods.

If the best version of Benzema has returned to Real Madrid, it could transform the side in the crucial stages of the season. With the Copa del Rey semi-final to come, and the Champions League quarter-finals on the way, a return to form for Benzema may well save them from an unsuccessful season by Real Madrid standards.