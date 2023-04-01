Barcelona “closer than ever” to securing the re-signing of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s future has been a hot topic for much of this season, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in the summer.

A return to Barcelona seemed like an impossible dream for the La Liga leaders, but it now appears to be a genuine possibility. Club officials launched an offensive this week as they look to being their greatest ever player home.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Barcelona are in the running to secure Messi’s signature, although an official offer has yet to be presented.

“There is still no official proposal from the club – a lot will depend on Messi’s relationship with Laporta, as well as how Barcelona can comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

“For sure, Barcelona are there, while PSG’s proposal remains valid and they are still insisting to extend Messi’s contract. The situation is now open, way more than it was in December when Messi was close to extending his contract with PSG.”

Barcelona have been desperate to re-sign Messi ever since he left in 2021, but with his contract at PSG winding down, they are closer than ever to making their dreams a reality.