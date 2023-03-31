Barcelona launch multi-pronged attempt to persuade Lionel Messi to come back to Catalonia

Barcelona will do everything they can to bring Lionel Messi back to the club this summer. The Argentine genius is available for free, and MD say that President Joan Laporta is ‘crazy’ to get him back.

The Catalan paper have detailed the multi-layered approach that has seen the Blaugrana launch their offensive for Messi. One of the key sticking points was the relationship between Messi, his father Jorge and Laporta following what they saw as a betrayal last summer.

Yet there has been a thawing of the relationship with Jorge Messi meeting with Laporta to discuss an homage to Messi at some point. They also detail the help of Alejandro Echevarria, Laporta’s right-hand man, in helping that to happen.

Six different Barcelona players across the season have publicly stated that Messi would be welcomed back to the club, the most recent of which was Sergi Roberto. Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo was also seen at Paris fashion week with Anna Lewandowska, Robert Lewandoski’s partner.

In addition, Xavi Hernandez is in regular contact with Messi over the phone. Not only has the Barcelona coach also publicly stated his desire to see Messi return, he is also speaking to Messi abotu a return.

Ultimately, it is pointed out that none of this is relevant unless Barcelona can make the numbers work – they must lower their wage bill or increase their income by €200m in order to sign him. Barcelona also hope that he will be generous with his salary demands as a result. At the very least, Messi would arrive on a free from Paris Saint-Germain.

As things stand Messi makes little sense from a financial point of view, and it is hard to see how they will make it work without major sales. However the club, and Laporta, seem to be willing to do anything they can to make it happen, meaning it would be foolish to rule it out.