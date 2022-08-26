Real Betis and Real Sociedad learn who they’ll face in the Europa League group stage

The draw for the group stage of the 2022/23 Europa League group stage has been made with two La Liga clubs involved. Real Betis will face Roma, Ludogorets and HJK while Real Sociedad will take on Manchester United, Sheriff and Omonoia.

Ever since the establishment of the Europa Conference League the Europa League has become more competitive. It’s a slimmed down competition and therefore of a much higher quality. Both Betis and La Real will fancy their chances of going deep in the competition despite the presence of European heavyweights like Arsenal, Roma, United, Lazio and Monaco.

Betis made it to the last 16 of the Europa League last season only to lose to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt, who’ll be playing in the Champions League this season. They lost the tie 3-2 on aggregate. La Real also came unstuck against German opposition but in the last 32 – they lost 5-3 to Leipzig across two legs.