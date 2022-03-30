Gerard Pique has enjoyed a period of total rest during the international break.

The centre-back now spends his time away from international football having retired from Spain in 2018.

Pique is enjoying a superb season at club level, impressing for Barcelona, and that has led to some calls for Spain to recall him ahead of this year’s World Cup.

But he was not involved in the internationals over the last week, and he has also stayed away from Barcelona training.

The veteran hasn’t always had it easy with injuries, and at 35, it is inevitable that he suffers some discomfort when playing.

According to Diario AS, that has been the case over recent weeks, and so it was decided to get Pique’s legs up over the last week.

Instead of training, the centre-back has been resting ahead of returning with the returning internationals on Thursday.

The idea was to get Pique 100% fit ahead of the final sprint, and it seems that has been achieved, with the report claiming the former Spain international is feeling better for the rest.