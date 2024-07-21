Barcelona star Fermin Lopez aiming for Olympic gold

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez wants to complete a Olympic gold and Euro 2024 double this summer.

Lopez has been included in Spain’s squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris alongside La Blaugrana teammate Pau Cubarsi.

Spain are tipped as amongst the favourites to win the men’s tournament after claiming silver in Tokyo in 2021 with defeat to Brazil in the final.

Despite only playing a substitute role in one of Spain’s games on route to clinching the European title, Lopez was praised for his off field support, and he should be a starter in Paris.

“I’m very happy to be here with my teammates, eager to compete and win gold”, as per reports from Marca.

“This is a great group. They are all very good players and I think we can do great things.

“I’m happy to win my first title as a professional, and even more so with my country, now let’s see if we can achieve the double. It’s been a dream all year.”

Both Lopez and Cubarsi will be granted an extended break ahead of Barcelona’s return to La Liga action in mid-August.

Spain have been drawn in Group C in Paris, alongside Uzbekistan, Egypt and the Dominican Republic, with games starting on July 24 ahead of the final on August 9.