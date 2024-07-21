Former Spain international Juan Mata is weighing up his options over a new club this summer.

The midfielder is available as a free agent after his exit from J1 League side Vissel Kobe in January.

Mata left Japan after making just one appearance but he is keen on a fresh challenge before retirement.

The 36-year-old, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain, has hinted at wanting to accept an offer that still inspires him.

Rumours have linked him to boyhood side Real Oviedo or the MLS if he can prove his ongoing fitness.

As part of his efforts to remain in shape, the veteran campaigner is training with Danish side Nordsjaelland, but he is not on their transfer agenda.

Nordsjaelland confirmed their willingness to let Mata train at their facilities, as he spends time with his wife’s family in Sweden, as part of their collaboration via the Common Goal initiative.

Mata is expected to announce a decision on his next career step before the end of August.