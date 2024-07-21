Athletic Club will not sign replacement after Unai Simon injury blow

Athletic Club will not move for a replacement despite losing No.1 Unai Simon to injury for around four months.

The Athletic Club goal keeper confirmed at Euro 2024 he was playing through the pain barrier for the good of the squad.

Simon was a vital player in Spain’s eventual Euro 2024 title win but the call has has been made on his wrist injury.

Following surgery, he will miss the start of the domestic campaign in August, and could be out of action until the start of 2025 if complication arise.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde was asked about his plans to replace Simon in the coming weeks with deputy stopper Julen Agirrezabala also out injured.

“We have two injured keepers and we’ll try to recover them as soon as possible”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have to work with what we have and hope to get Julen back soon.”

Agirrezabala made four La Liga appearances for the Basque side last season, as cover for Simon, but the 23-year-old suffered a back fracture in training last week.

He could be out until September with youth team duo Alex Padilla and Oier Gastesi splitting preseason action between them.