Sevilla players losing faith in medical department

Sevilla’s title challenge has been severely hampered by their appalling injury record and sections of the squad are starting to lose faith in the medical department, so say Diario AS.

Los Nervionenses have been hanging onto Real Madrid in recent weeks, with manager Julen Lopetegui unable to count on many of his most trusted lieutenants. A problem illustrated most clearly last weekend, as Sevilla saw out a 2-1 victory over Real Betis with two central midfielders, Fernando Reges and Nemanja Gudelj, playing in central defence.

Following a 0-0 draw with Alaves on Friday night, the issue came to a head as several members of the squad used their day off to seek second opinions on their injury problems away from the club.

A party of four, Papu Gomez, Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos and Antony Martial, all decanted to Madrid to see if there were better or alternative options for their treatments.

Meanwhile, Fernando travelled to Portugal for advice on his ankle issues, which have been a nagging problem all season. Sevilla have been doing their best to avoid surgery for the Brazilian with more conservative treatments so that he doesn’t miss the end of the season.

No doubt this will be of great concern to Lopetegui and Sporting Director Monchi. Not only does it hurt their chances to win matches, but without sufficient trust in the club to look after them, it will be hard to attract players.