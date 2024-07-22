Sevilla set for big-money sale after striker agrees to move to Fenerbahce

Sevilla are set to sell Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri after several summers of speculation. The 27-year-old is due to head to Fenerbahce, where Jose Mourinho’s desire to bring him in has been key.

Initially he had been reluctant to move to Turkey, and was holding out for a move to AS Roma, who were also interested. Yet Matteo Moretto has reported that the deal is on the verge of happening for Fenerbahce. Relevo say that Sevilla will earn €20m from the deal, plus the potential of several more in variables for him.

El plan es que Youssef En-Nesyri viaje mañana a Turquía para firmar con el Fenerbahçe. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 21, 2024

With just a year left on his deal, Sevilla will be pleased to move En-Nesyri on, having spent €20m on him four years ago from Leganes. During that time he made 196 appearances, scored 73 goals and gave seven assists. He was also a key part of two Europa League-winning campaigns, and towards the end of last season, his farewell to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan hinted at an exit.