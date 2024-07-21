La Liga side expect Ansu Fati to leave Barcelona after pre-season tour, approach planned

Ansu Fati is determined to prove his worth to Barcelona during pre-season, and so far, he has done just that. Hansi Flick has been impressed with the young forward, whose career has stagnated in recent years.

This stagnation has led to strong reports that Barcelona will look to get rid of Fati this summer. If they decide to do so, Sevilla are one of the clubs that will attempt to secure his services.

According to Sport, Sevilla expect Fati to be made available for departure by Barcelona after their upcoming pre-season tour of the United States. At this point, they will attempt to sign him on a season-long loan. However, their offer would be very low, and wouldn’t meet Barcelona’s demands.

Fati would be a substitute for Barcelona next season, especially if Nico Williams were to be signed. Nevertheless, he can play a very important role if he can get back to his best under Flick, which is entirely possible.