Sevilla hit snag in pursuit of Youssef En-Nesyri sale despite accepting offer in region of €23m

Sevilla are in the midst of a new era, with Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta now at the helm as manager. One of the key moves that needs to be made is the sale of Youssef En-Nesyri, whose future at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan is at its end.

En-Nesyri only has a year left on his contract, and Sevilla want to cash in now to avoid losing him for nothing next summer. They’ve establish a minimum asking price of €23m, and according to Di Marzio (via Football Italia), an offer in that region has been received, and subsequently accepted.

The proposal has arrived from Fenerbahce, who are desperate to close the signing of En-Nesyri. However, the player himself prefers to wait for Roma, and as such, no personal terms have been agreed upon with the Turkish giants.

Sevilla are now in a difficult situation. They know that a sale must happen this summer in order to achieve the biggest income possible, but because En-Nesyri prefers Roma, they may have to end up accept less than their asking price just to ensure that a departure takes place.