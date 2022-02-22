Real Madrid patient over Mbappe as Correa backs Simeone

Here are the latest Spanish football headlines for February 22.

Mbappe message

Real Madrid are not rushing Kylian Mbappe into a decision, according to Marca.

Reports emerged on Monday claiming Real Madrid had told Mbappe their offer will expire due to PSG‘s fresh contract attempts.

But according to Marca, there has been no such message, with Real Madrid willing to remain patient.

Correa backs Simeone

Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa has backed Diego Simeone to continue at Atletico Madrid for years to come.

Simeone has been under pressure of late amid a difficult run of form, but Correa believes Cholo is here to stay.

“I think no,” he said when asked whether Simeone could leave. “Because many players have passed and Cholo has continued to be here and competing every year, even in an irregular year.

“Cholo is going to continue for many years yet.”

Levante pick up a point

Levante picked up another important point to add to their win over Atletico Madrid.

Las Granotas came from behind against Celta Vigo on Monday night, with Roger Marti cancelling out Franco Cervi’s goal.

Levante have now shaved the gap to survival down to nine points following a disastrous start.