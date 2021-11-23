Villarreal and Manchester United name starting lineups ahead of Champions League tie

Villarreal welcome Manchester United to Estadio de la Cerámica this evening in a mouthwatering Champions League tie. Both clubs are neck-and-neck at the top of Group F, with United just in front due to their head-to-head record. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 thanks to a last minute strike from Cristiano Ronaldo.

United are coming into the game having sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning following a disastrous 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road the afternoon before. Michael Carrick will take temporary charge. Villarreal drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaídos the same day.

Unai Emery has set his team up in a 4-3-3. Gero Rulli starts in goal behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres and Pervis Estupiñán. Étienne Capoue anchors the midfield, with Dani Parejo and Manu Trigueros either side of him. Moi Gómez leads the line, flanked by Yeremy Pino and Arnaut Danjuma.

📋 Your United line-up to take on Villarreal… Come on, Reds! ✊#MUFC | #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2021

Carrick has set his team up in a 4-2-3-1. David de Gea starts in goal behind a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Alex Telles. Fred and Scott McTominay sit in a double pivot, with Donny van de Beek starting ahead of them. He’s flanked by Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, while Cristiano will once again lead the line.