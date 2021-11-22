Real Madrid star Isco Alarcon is said to have thrown a tantrum of sorts during Real Madrid’s win over Granada.

Isco has been out of favour with Carlo Ancelotti this season and once again found himself on the bench on Sunday as Real Madrid completed a comfortable 4-1 win over Granada to move to the top of La Liga.

The Spain international did make it of the bench, but he had to metaphorically stamp his feet to get on when he did.

According to El Larguero via Mundo Deportivo, it was initially planned than Isco would enter the action with Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Jovic on the 80th minute.

But Ancelotti is said to have told Isco to continue warming up, only for the midfielder to cut an angry appearance before slumping back onto the bench.

As a result, Ancelotti decided to put Isco on with the other two after 80 minutes after all to avoid unneeded problems, given the change wasn’t going to impact the result.

Though, it’s pretty likely Ancelotti will have had a word at full-time.

It’s one thing reacting in such a way in a meaningless game, but in a game of fine margins, Real Madrid can’t afford tantrums on the sidelines or in the dressing room.

Isco has started just twice in La Liga so far this season and remains on the periphery of Ancelotti’s plans.