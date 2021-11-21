Real Madrid made it three straight La Liga wins in comfortable fashion on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos made easy work of Granada at Nuevos Los Carmenes, with four different scorers getting on the scoresheet.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men were two goals ahead within 25 minutes when Marco Asensio scored with a cool finish and Toni Kroos made it two assists by setting up Nacho Fernandez.

Nacho deflected a Luis Suarez effort into his own goal shortly after, though the goal will be credited to the Granada striker.

That meant it was game on ahead of the break, but Real Madrid responded very well in the second half.

Within 11 minutes of the restart, Vinicius Junior made it 10 goals for the season after a superb team move involving Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

It was then time for another defender to get back among the action with Ferland Mendy slotting home with a fine finish following a brilliant through ball from Casemiro.

And aside from sending offs for Monchu and Granada boss Robert Moreno, that was that, the first of those two dismissals taking almost all of the fight out of the home side.

The win means Real Madrid move top of the table and two points clear, though Real Sociedad can regain top spot with a win over Valencia on Sunday night.

After La Real play this evening, Real Madrid will have their game in hand back, so either way, they are on course to take top spot, even if they are forced to forfeit it this evening.

Meanwhile, Granada remain in the relegation zone after this second successive defeat.

Granada face another stern test next time out as they head to Bilbao to face Athletic Club.

Real Madrid face Sheriff in the Champions League during the week before welcoming Sevilla in la Liga next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash.