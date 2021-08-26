Strengthened Sevilla hoping to transfer Europa League pedigree to Europe’s premier competition

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League took place on Thursday evening, with five La Liga sides involved in Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal. There’s five clubs involved because Villarreal won last season’s Europa League despite finishing outside of the top four, beating Manchester United in the final in Gdansk.

All set for the 2021/22 season! 🤩 Which Champions League group are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/gpOCzlRtOd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021

Atletico have been drawn in Group B, alongside Liverpool, Porto and Milan. Madrid are in Group D, alongside Inter, Shaktar Donetsk and Sheriff. Barcelona are in Group E, alongside Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Villarreal are in Group F, alongside United, Atalanta and Young Boys. Finally, Sevilla are in Group G, beside Lille, Salzburg and Wolfsburg.

Sevilla have recruited intelligently over the summer, strengthening in key areas. They’ve been rightfully labelled as potential title contenders this season, and would love to see their Europa League pedigree transfer over the Europe’s premier competition. In Lille, Salzburg and Wolfsburg, they’ve certainly got a kind draw in front of them.