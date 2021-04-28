Spanish football evening headlines: Koeman speaks on Messi future, Barca appoint new sport director and Real Madrid make key transfer decision

Spanish football evening headlines for April 28.

Koeman on Messi future

The future of Lionel Messi continues to dominate Barcelona news but the club’s boss Ronald Koeman insists the issue is not currently concerning him.

Read more: Ronald Koeman on the future of Lionel Messi: “Today, I am not worried”

Koeman told reporters on Wednesday, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo: “I am not interested because I do not know if it is true. That, in the first instance. And second, I hope that Leo continues with us. We have said it several times. For me he has to finish his career here because he has been here all his life, but it is a decision that Leo has to make.”

New Barca sport director

There is Barcelona news surrounding the team’s performance on the pitch, there is an equal amount of events surrounding the club behind the scenes.

Read more: Barcelona appoint new director of sport

The Blaugrana have moved to appoint Xavi Budo as the new director of sports at the club – and he will be a key figure in running the club’s La Masia youth system along with him now overseeing the women’s football department of the club.

Madrid make key transfer decision

Real Madrid would prefer to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde ahead of Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to a report in Diario AS.

Read more: Real Madrid prioritise Sevilla defender ahead of Villarreal star

It comes as Los Blancos are aiming to restructure their central defence this summer with the potential of two new defenders being added with the futures of several stars under scrutiny.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is out of contract this summer while the future of Raphael Varane is also uncertain with a report this week in Diario AS claiming he has his heart set on an exit from the Spanish capital.