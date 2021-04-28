Real Madrid prioritise Sevilla defender ahead of Villarreal star

Real Madrid would prefer to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde ahead of Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to a report in Diario AS.

It comes as Los Blancos are aiming to restructure their central defence this summer with the potential of two new defenders being added with the futures of several stars under scrutiny.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is out of contract this summer while the future of Raphael Varane is also uncertain with a report this week in Diario AS claiming he has his heart set on an exit from the Spanish capital.

David Alaba is leaving Bayern Munich this summer as a free agent and Real Madrid are said to be leading the race for his signature with a five-year contract reportedly agreed.

The latest report claims that Los Blancos believe Kounde would be integrated into their squad faster than Torres, and he would also provide a better profile for their squad.