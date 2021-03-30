Real Madrid tracking Man City teenage star

Real Madrid scouts are monitoring a move for Manchester City teenage striking sensation Liam Delap.

The son of former Premier League star Rory Delap, the 18-year-old has bagged 20 goals in 15 outings for City’s Under-23 side in Premier League 2 this campaign, while he scored for the first-team in their EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

Marca cite a report from the Daily Star outlining Madrid’s interest in the player, who is out of contract in 2023.

Two years ago, Madrid completed the signing of Brahim Diaz from City and it appears they are willing to go back to the club again in a bid to poach the striker.

Delap has been training regularly in the City first-team ranks for much of the current campaign and has gone from strength to strength since moving from Derby County two years ago.

He is one of English football’s brightest prospects and is now on Madrid’s radar.