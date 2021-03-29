Real Madrid linked with Manchester City teen star

Real Madrid have been linked with a shock transfer move for Manchester City’s teenage goal scoring sensation Liam Delap.

Delap was handed a first team debut by City boss Pep Guardiola earlier this season after developing a reputation as one of the best underage strikers in English football.

However, according to reports from the Daily Star, Los Blancos are now monitoring the England U18 international as a possible long term transfer target.

Despite being under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2023, Real Madrid have opted to send scouts to check out the 18-year old whilst he is on international duty this week.

The reports states Real Madrid have already reached out to Delap’s representatives despite City remaining determined to keep hold of him.

Real Madrid have already succeeded in luring away one of City’s hottest young prospects in recent years after sealing a controversial 2019 move for Spanish U21 international Brahim Diaz.

Image via Getty Images