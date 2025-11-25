Barcelona are a man down against Chelsea in their latest Champions League clash, and they are now trailing 3-0 to the Premier League side at Stamford Bridge.

Ferran Torres missed a glorious chance in the opening stages in London, but since then, Barcelona had been on the back foot. Chelsea twice had goals ruled out due to handball and offside, but it was third time lucky for them as Jules Kounde has turned the ball into the back of his own net following a corner.

Barcelona struggled to find a way back into proceedings, and their job was made that much harder when Ronald Araujo flew into a challenge on Marc Cucurella, which left referee Slavko Vincic with little choice but to issue a second yellow card, meaning that the Uruguayan defender was given his marching orders.

10 minutes into the second half, Chelsea made their advantage tell by going 2-0 ahead, with Estevao firing into the back of the net from inside the penalty area. And they now have their third, scored by substitute Liam Delap.

It has been a thoroughly miserable evening in London for Barcelona, who are heading for their second defeat in this season’s Champions League.