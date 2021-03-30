Spanish football morning headlines: Real Madrid push for Man City teen, Barcelona’s decide on Eric Garcia and Valencia’s three-man shortlist

Spanish football morning headlines for 30 March.

Madrid in for Delap

Tuesday’s Real Madrid news sees the club linked with a move for Manchester City teenage striker Liam Delap.

The son of former Premier League star Rory Delap, the 18-year-old has bagged 20 goals in 15 outings for City’s Under-23 side in Premier League 2 this campaign, while he scored for the first-team in their EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

Marca cite a report from the Daily Star outlining Madrid’s interest in the player, who is out of contract in 2023.

Barca meeting on Garcia

Today’s Barcelona news outlines a report from El Mundo Deportivo describing how the club are holding a final meeting over the signing of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

Mateu Alemany, the new Barça sporting director, is in charge of finishing the operation with Iván De la Peña – Garcia’s agent.

Valencia’s three-man shortlist

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas and Granada coach Diego Martinez are on a three-man shortlist at Valencia to replace Javi Gracia.

That is according to a report today in Marca, who say that experienced Spanish boss Michel is another name being considered at the Mestalla.