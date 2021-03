Atletico Madrid secure vital 1-0 La Liga win over Alaves

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid have received a timely boost in their title push thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Alaves.

Diego Simeoneโ€˜s side welcomed the Basque club to Madrid on the back of a patchy run of form in the league and a Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea.

However, despite struggling to create much in the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, with Jan Oblak producing a vital stop from Pere Pons, star man Luis Suarez edged them in front just after the restart.

Kieran Trippierโ€˜s excellent cross found the Uruguayan international in space between two Alaves defenders and he bulleted home a header past Fernando Pacheco.

Luis Suarez comes up with yet another vital goal for Atletico Madrid! ๐Ÿ”ดโšช Diego Simeone enjoyed that one ๐Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/Q6iQrDGQ46 โ€” Premier Sports ๐Ÿ“บ (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

That breakthrough breathed some much needed life into Atletico after that, as Pacheco brilliantly kept out Marcos Llorenteโ€˜s strike.

But despite looking capable of holding on in the final minutes, Simeone and his players were again indebted to Oblak as the Slovenian stopper clawed out Joseluโ€™s spot kick.

An UNBELIEVABLE penalty save late on from Jan Oblak! ๐Ÿ˜ฑ๐Ÿ˜ฑ If Atletico Madrid finish this season as champions, that could prove to be a pivotal moment ๐Ÿ‘ pic.twitter.com/r6xD7Pp3xg โ€” Premier Sports ๐Ÿ“บ (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

Image via Getty Images