Atletico Madrid secure vital 1-0 La Liga win over Alaves

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid have received a timely boost in their title push thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Alaves.

Diego Simeone‘s side welcomed the Basque club to Madrid on the back of a patchy run of form in the league and a Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea.

However, despite struggling to create much in the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, with Jan Oblak producing a vital stop from Pere Pons, star man Luis Suarez edged them in front just after the restart.

Kieran Trippier‘s excellent cross found the Uruguayan international in space between two Alaves defenders and he bulleted home a header past Fernando Pacheco.

That breakthrough breathed some much needed life into Atletico after that, as Pacheco brilliantly kept out Marcos Llorente‘s strike.

But despite looking capable of holding on in the final minutes, Simeone and his players were again indebted to Oblak as the Slovenian stopper clawed out Joselu’s spot kick.

