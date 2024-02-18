Luis Suarez claims 2014 World Cup biting incident cost him Real Madrid transfer

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez almost joined Real Madrid in 2014.

Suarez is set to kick off a new chapter in his career this month as he begins the 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami.

The veteran striker pushed for a reunion with Lionel Messi in Florida and this season is expected to be his final campaign before retirement.

As part of a wide ranging interview with La Mesa, as reported via Marca, Suarez has opened up on how his career in Spain could have been very different.

Following an incredible final season at Liverpool in 2013/14, Suarez indicated his intention to leave Anfield, after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

However, a controversial incident at the tournament effectively ended Real Madrid’s transfer interest, as Barcelona stepped up their efforts.

Suarez infamously bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and was hit with a four month FIFA ban ahead of completing his move to Barcelona.

“My representatives spoke to Real Madrid before the 2014 World Cup. They wanted to sign me and everything was going in the right direction”, he said.

“They were thinking about selling Karim Benzema to Arsenal, everything was already done.

“However, when the World Cup started, Barcelona entered the race, and obviously I preferred Barca.

“With the situation over the bite, Real Madrid lost interest, and Barca became more interested. In the end I had both options, and I chose Barca, because it was my dream.”

Suarez scored a superb 198 goals in 283 appearances in Catalonia, as he won four La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League, before moving on and winning the league title at Atletico in 2021.