Lionel Messi one of three ex-Barcelona stars involved in tunnel spat as Inter Miami stumble

Inter Miami secured their first trophy with Lionel Messi last season, but are on the verge of heading out of the Concacaf Champions League at the hands of Sergio Canales’ Rayados de Monterrey. The Argentine was one of several stars involved in a spat after the match too.

Monterrey won the first leg in Miami 2-1 with goals from Maximiliano Meza and Jose Rodriguez. Tomas Davila had given Inter the lead, but both Rayados goals came after David Ruiz was sent off.

Before the match, Rayados manager Fernando Ortiz had questioned the officiating, as reported by Diario AS.

“Everything that surrounds Messi can lead to making sporting and non-sporting decisions. Obviously, I don’t know if it’s damaging, but the business is not aimed at us. Sportingly, we are going to win. Afterwards, I can’t handle other things.”

Messi was not playing in the match, but having gone down to the dressing room, he joined teammates Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez in their complaints to the official. All three were then involved in an altercation with Ortiz too.

The second leg will take place in Monterrey on Wednesday evening local time, as Inter Miami try to overturn the deficit. Messi’s fitness situation is not yet clear, but it will no doubt be a spicy encounter either way following the events in Florida.