Diego Costa backed to lead Gremio to key Brazilian title

Former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is making waves at Brazilian side Gremio.

The veteran forward returned to Brazil in 2023, signing for Botafogo, after playing in Europe since 2006 across spells in Spain, Portugal and England.

His move to Gremio was completed in February, on a free transfer, as the club looked to replace Luis Suarez after he joined MLS side Inter Miami.

However, despite concerns over his fitness after turning 35 in October, Costa has rolled back the years in his opening weeks at Gremio.

Seven goals in five games has put Gremio on the brink of defending their Campeonato Gaúcho title this month ahead of the start of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A campaign.

Gremio head coach Renato Gaucho hailed Costa’s impact on the squad and he is confident the former Los Rojiblancos hitman will be a success in the coming months.

“He was always our first option, but they told us he did not want to return to Brazil, finally we convinced him.”, as per reports from Marca.

“He came in a little bit discredited, but I always trusted him. He spent many years in Europe. Wherever he went he scored goals, but it depends a lot on the environment he’s in.

“Anyone who doubts the quality of Diego Costa is shooting themselves in the foot!”

Costa’s deal at Gremio runs until December 2024, but there remains a possibility to extend the bond, if he stays fit.

Images via Gremio CF on Twitter/X