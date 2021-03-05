Manchester United make move for Barcelona teenage star

Manchester United and RB Leipzig have both lodged offers for Barcelona teenage star Ilaix Moriba, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old made his Blaugrana senior debut in January’s Copa del Rey victory Cornella and then played 64 minutes in the win over Alaves in La Liga this month.

The central midfielder than made two substitute appearances this week against Sevilla in both the league and cup, to cement his status as a first-team player in Barcelona news.

The report claims that the teenager is currently happy at the Camp Nou and his role in Ronald Koeman’s side, as he is said to feel at home and with significance in the dressing room.

The Guinea-born central midfielder most commonly plays in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides and he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year.

He joined the club aged seven from Catalan rivals Espanyol and has blossomed into a potential star in the decade since, winning great admiration and respect from his coaches across the youth system at the club.