Barcelona have been the surprise story in the transfer window this week, as they make aggressive moves to improve their forward line. It has left Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford looking at an uncertain future.

Rashford has expressed a desire to stay at the club this summer, and seemed confident he would be doing so after a conversation with manager Hansi Flick. During that meeting, Flick told Rashford that he was relying on him for next season and had given the green light for his return. The Blaugrana have been reluctant to pay the €30m buy option, hoping to renegotiate with Manchester United, but the Red Devils are standing firm on that valuation.

Barcelona have limit on Rashford deal

As explained by Sport, Rashford’s buy clause expires on the 15th of June, 15 days before his loan contract is up. It would be no surprise if they let that expire and looked to go back to the negotiating table, but their recent move for Anthony Gordon has cast uncertainty over his future. The Blaugrana have agreed a deal for Gordon in excess of €80m, and his primary positions are left-wing and as a central striker – the two spots Rashford operates in. Ben Jacobs has insisted that his sources say the Rashford deal is not directly impacted by it.

Rashford remains a target. I am told it's not Gordon or Rashford. Hansi Flick is open to both. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 27, 2026

Uncertainty over Barcelona’s plans up front

In addition, this has been followed by a move for Julian Alvarez. In the event that Barcelona pulled it off, it would leave them with Raphinha, Gordon, Rashford, Alvarez and Ferran Torres for two positions, with at least three of those demanding starting spots. It would seemingly make little sense for Barcelona to move for Gordon and retain Rashford, if Raphinha also remains.