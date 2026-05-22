Teammate urges Barcelona to sign Marcus Rashford permanently

Barcelona have started working on their business for the upcoming summer transfer window, and Marcus Rashford will be part of it. Hansi Flick has told sporting director Deco that he wants the Manchester United loanee to stay for at least one more season, although that will be easier said than done.

At this stage, Barcelona have no intention of paying the buy option in their loan agreement with Man United, but if this is their stance, it will make it very tricky to sign Rashford permanently, given that the Old Trafford club do not intend to negotiate again – especially when it comes to another loan.

Nevertheless, Barcelona will make an effort to sign Rashford this summer, and this is good news for Frenkie de Jong. As per Sport, the Dutch midfielder has given his backing for the England international to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou, as he admitted to having been very impressed with the 28-year-old’s efforts since arriving last August.

“I think (he’s earned the right to stay). In the minutes he has had he has given us a lot: goals, assists, depth. He is a fast player who threatens rival defences a lot. For me, I would be delighted if he continues with us. I saw him arrive with great enthusiasm. He was very happy to be here and from the first moment you could tell that he wanted to stay. He has tried to adapt as best as possible and I have seen him well.”

Will Rashford stay at Barcelona?

At this stage, it’s safe to say that Rashford staying at Barcelona will depend entirely on Man United. The Catalans are very clear that another loan is their preferred avenue, and if a permanent deal is the option, it must be on their terms. The player himself is desperate to stay, but whether he does remains to be seen.