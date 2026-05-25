It was no surrpise that Marcus Rashford became a headline story after joining Barcelona on loan from Manchester United last summer. The England international has been relatively low-key since arriving in Catalonia though, and much of the talk surrounding him is whether the Blaugrana will make a move to keep him.

The Catalans have a €30m buy option on Rashford, but are keen to renegotiate with United over the terms. The Red Devils are not, and are demanding that the clause be paid, otherwise they will entertain other offers for him. Meanwhile Rashford has appeared relatively confident over his future in recent weeks. Following the end of Barcelona’s season on Sunday, Rashford posted on his Instagram, saying ‘Hungry for more’, suggesting he intends to be back next year.

Hansi Flick’s conversation with Marcus Rashford

One of the clearest advocates for Rashford this season has been Hansi Flick. While the Barcelona manager has at times demanded more of the England international, he has largely been full of praise for him. Recently it has been reported that Flick has given the green light for Barcelona to retain Rashford, and Marca report that in recent days, he held a conversation with the forward. He explained that he was keen to keep hold of Rashford, and that he was relying on him for next season.

Rashford relaxed over Barcelona future

That discussion over his future left Rashford content and relaxed about the situation, even if he is aware that a tough negotiation is ahead between the two clubs. It seems that Barcelona will indeed do what they can to keep hold of Rashford, despite numerous reports that they were looking at alternatives in recent months. The 28-year-old has only ever maintained that he is keen to continue at Camp Nou next season. Rashford finished the year with