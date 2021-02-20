Diego Simeone: “Those who are strong in the bad moments are the one who achieve their goals”

Levante revitalised the title race on Saturday afternoon by beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga. Jose Luis Morales took the lead on the stroke of the half-hour before Jorge de Frutos doubled their advantage at the death.

If Los Rojiblancos had won they would have opened up a nine-point gap to Real Madrid at the top of the table, but instead Los Blancos have the opportunity to pull it back to three points when they play Real Valladolid tonight. Atletico also no longer have any games in hand. For Levante, the result takes them to eighth in the table, five points behind Villarreal in seventh.

Atletico face a challenging run. They play Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 before travelling to Villarreal and then hosting Real Madrid. Diego Simeone‘s men then play Athletic Bilbao and Getafe before the second leg with Chelsea.

Levante like playing in Madrid. Since 2018, they've won in 6 different stadiums in the capital (including municipalities). Won at Real Madrid (both Santiago Bernabéu and Alfredo Di Stefano), Atlético Madrid, Getafe, Leganés and Rayo Vallecano. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 20, 2021

Simeone was, unsurprisingly, matter of fact post-game in his comments carried by Marca. “I’m not looking for excuses,” he said. “Coaches have to find solutions. In the second half we did it and we have to be the ones who help the players who are out there. Championships are always the same. Everyone has moments of difficulties. Those who are strong in the bad moments are the one who achieve their goals.”