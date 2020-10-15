Real Madrid: Eden Hazard ruled out of El Clasico match against Barcelona

Eden Hazard will not return to fitness in time for Real Madrid’s first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona later this month.

A report in Cuatro outlines how the Belgian playmaker believes he needs a longer recovery time to ensure he does not suffer any more recurrences from his injury and this plan has been endorsed by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

🚨⚽ Hazard descarta jugar el Clásico del Camp Nou 💥⚪ El belga quiere redebutar cuando esté al máximo nivelhttps://t.co/irzTxzFor0 — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) October 15, 2020

The former Chelsea star has continually been frustrated with injuries and lost large portions of last season through injury and has faced a frustrating start to this campaign.

The player’s decision to join up with the national team meant he lost 10 days of pre-season training with his club and there is said to now be scrutiny over the decision.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.