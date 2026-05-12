Following a second straight season without major trophies at Real Madrid, Football España Editor Ruairidh Barlow analyses the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu with CNN World Sport. The main question being asked is where Los Blancos go from here after a week which some are calling the worst in the 21st century history of the club.

Last Thursday, reports emerged of fight between midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, with both being sanctioned with a €500k fine. Three days later, Real Madrid were beaten 2-0 in El Clasico by rivals Barcelona, who wrapped up a third La Liga title in four years in the process.

Where do Real Madrid go next?

It seems almost a foregone conclusion that manager Alvaro Arbeloa will be be leaving his role at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho being heavily linked with a return. There are no shortage of issues for Arbeloa’s replacement to address, but given the tension in the dressing room, the lack of cohesion and Real Madrid’s struggles to overcome adversity this season, there is sufficient evidence to suggesst that making changes to the dressing room must be top of the agenda.

Kylian Mbappe: Two seasons without major trophies

Part of that equation is Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman arrived as the face of a new era at Real Madrid, but has flattered to deceive as the leader of the team. His absence during El Clasico, due to injury, drew plenty of criticism, and there is little doubt that he has not been able to build chemistry with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

During his 100 Real Madrid appearances, Mbappe has scored 85 goals and given 10 assists, leading the Pichichi charts this season. At times he has sustained Real Madrid through games with his lethal edge. Yet it has proven insufficient for Real Madrid to be successful, in a team which doesn’t appear to be getting the best out of him, and neither does Mbappe seem to get the best out of his teammates.